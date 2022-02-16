Oil Pipeline: 289 PAPs To Be Compensated in Mpigi District

In short
The project-affected persons are from 9 villages in Muduuma and Kiringente sub-counties, where 57.649 acres have been surveyed by the government-hired consulting firm.
Oil Pipeline: 289 PAPs To Be Compensated in Mpigi District16 Feb 2022, 14:35 Comments 183 Views Mpigi, Uganda Human rights Report
Mpigi District Chairperson, Mr Martine Ssejjemba (Middle) with other political leaders in the district. Leaders are seen are seen as important for success of the Oil Pipeline
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.