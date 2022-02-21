Davis Buyondo
Oil Pipeline: Masaka Districts Form Coalition To Demand Royalties, Funds To Monitor Project

21 Feb 2022, 09:42
LC5 Chairmen (L-R) Geoffrey Kiviiri (Gomba), Ibrahim Kitatta (Lwengo), Patrick Nkalubo (Sembabule) and Patrick Kintu Kisekulo (Kyotera) in Lwengo.

In short
According to Ibrahim Kitatta, the coalition will help them to make reasonable demands from the oil sector to develop their districts since they are to monitor different activities during and after the construction of the oil pipeline.

 

