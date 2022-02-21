Oil Pipeline: Masaka Districts Form Coalition To Demand Royalties, Funds To Monitor Project

In short
According to Ibrahim Kitatta, the coalition will help them to make reasonable demands from the oil sector to develop their districts since they are to monitor different activities during and after the construction of the oil pipeline.
Oil Pipeline: Masaka Districts Form Coalition To Demand Royalties, Funds To Monitor Project21 Feb 2022, 09:42 Comments 89 Views Lwengo, Uganda Politics Business and finance Local government Updates
LC5 Chairmen (L-R) Geoffrey Kiviiri (Gomba), Ibrahim Kitatta (Lwengo), Patrick Nkalubo (Sembabule) and Patrick Kintu Kisekulo (Kyotera) in Lwengo.
