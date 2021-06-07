Oil Pipeline Route Affected Persons in Kyotera Protest Compensation Rates

In short
The EACOP project players that include Total East Africa, Petroleum Authority of Uganda-PAU, New Plan among other contractors are currently engaging communities affected by the pipeline route, on its progress as well as simplifying the Resettlement Action Plan recently approved by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.
Oil Pipeline Route Affected Persons in Kyotera Protest Compensation Rates7 Jun 2021, 18:14 Comments 73 Views Kyotera, Uganda Human rights East Africa Analysis
In short
Tagged with: Compensation of Pipeline Affected Persons EACOP PAPs the east african crude oil pipeline (eacop) project
Mentioned: East African Crude Oil Pipeline-EACOP project Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.