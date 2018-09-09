Derick Kissa
06:47

Palm Oil project: Buvuma Residents Complain Over Compensation Monies

9 Sep 2018, 06:47 Comments 125 Views Buvuma, Uganda Business and finance Politics Report
Part of Buvuma Islands Derick Kissa

Part of Buvuma Islands

In short
Paul Baligeya, one of the residents says he was among those who signed for the money but later on realized he was given very little money since some of his properties like trees were not counted.

 

