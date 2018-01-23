David Rupiny
19:19

Oil Skills: Museveni Calls for Private Technical Schools

23 Jan 2018, 19:18 Comments 83 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report

In short
Museveni says Ugandans in private sector or even foreigners, should rise up to the occasion and establish technical schools to train much-needed personnel for the oil and gas sector. He was speaking at the Skilling and Local Content Forum in Kampala this evening.

 

Tagged with: oil and gas sector

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.