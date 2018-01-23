Oil Skills: Museveni Calls for Private Technical Schools

In short
Museveni says Ugandans in private sector or even foreigners, should rise up to the occasion and establish technical schools to train much-needed personnel for the oil and gas sector. He was speaking at the Skilling and Local Content Forum in Kampala this evening.
Oil Skills: Museveni Calls for Private Technical Schools23 Jan 2018, 19:18 Comments 83 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
