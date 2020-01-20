Alex Otto
Oilers Overcome UCU Canons to win 7th Basketball Title

20 Jan 2020, 09:52 Comments 107 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Updates
City Oilers\' players celebarte after winning their first league trophy in 2013.

The Oilers who started the best of seven final series with a 3-1 lead had slowed down as UCU closed the gap 3-3 to keep their hope for finals alive. However, in an enormously packed MTN Arena-Lugogo, the Oilers put up a strong fight to lead three quarters of four.

 

