Oilers Overcome UCU Canons to win 7th Basketball Title

In short
The Oilers who started the best of seven final series with a 3-1 lead had slowed down as UCU closed the gap 3-3 to keep their hope for finals alive. However, in an enormously packed MTN Arena-Lugogo, the Oilers put up a strong fight to lead three quarters of four.
Oilers Overcome UCU Canons to win 7th Basketball Title20 Jan 2020, 09:52 Comments 107 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Updates
