Okello, Akello Scoop 2019 Most Valuable Basketball Player Awards

7 Mar 2020, 10:50 Comments 128 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Misc Updates
Okello on the left and Akello on the right receiving their awards FUBA

In short
City Oilers player James Okello and Just Kip Living (JKL) Lady Dolphins Hope Akello were on Friday night crowned Most Valuable Players (MVP) of the National Basketball League Championship.

 

