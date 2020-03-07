In short
City Oilers player James Okello and Just Kip Living (JKL) Lady Dolphins Hope Akello were on Friday night crowned Most Valuable Players (MVP) of the National Basketball League Championship.
Okello, Akello Scoop 2019 Most Valuable Basketball Player Awards
In short
Tagged with: Hope Akello UCU Canons airtel national basketball league basketball city oilers james okello shines
