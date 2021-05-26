Okwi Named Captain Ahead of Uganda Cranes Friendly Match Against South Africa

In short
Egyptian based striker Emmanuel Arnold Okwi has been named as captain following the retirement of former skipper Denis Onyango who announced his retirement the national team in March this year.
Okwi Named Captain Ahead of Uganda Cranes Friendly Match Against South Africa26 May 2021, 17:06 Comments 95 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Breaking news
