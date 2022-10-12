In short
John Bosco Okiror, the Inspector of Schools in Katakwi, says some teachers have retired on medical grounds while others left the district after transferring their services to other districts. He added that some teachers absconded from duty after being transferred to schools at the border with Karamoja.
Old Age, Transfer of Service Hits Education Services in Katakwi
12 Oct 2022
