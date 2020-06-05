In short
Dr. Amos Nyathirombo, the national president of the College’s Old Boys’ told URN that they want to revive the school to its former glory. The association has partnered with the administration to fix over 50 double decker beds, renovate 4 dormitories at Shillings 120 million and install pavers on walk ways at Shillings 25 million.
Old Boys Team Up to Redeem Nyapea College's Lost Glory5 Jun 2020, 11:02 Comments 68 Views Zombo, Uganda Health Education Religion Interview
Work in progress putting of pavers on the walk ways at a cost of 25 million at St. Aloysius Nyapea College - Photo by Alex Pithua
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.