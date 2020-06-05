Work in progress putting of pavers on the walk ways at a cost of 25 million at St. Aloysius Nyapea College - Photo by Alex Pithua

In short

Dr. Amos Nyathirombo, the national president of the College’s Old Boys’ told URN that they want to revive the school to its former glory. The association has partnered with the administration to fix over 50 double decker beds, renovate 4 dormitories at Shillings 120 million and install pavers on walk ways at Shillings 25 million.