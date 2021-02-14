Old Churches Weary of 'Deliverance' Preachers Invading Arua

In short
“I want to say it openly here that I discourage you from going for such prayers which are associated with witchcraft, stick to your faith and remain firm without being deviated from it,” warned Fr. Yobuta.
Old Churches Weary of 'Deliverance' Preachers Invading Arua14 Feb 2021, 17:12 Comments 152 Views Arua, Uganda Religion Report
Rev. Fr. Pius Yobuta Parish Priest of Christ the King Catholic Parish Arua City after celebrations of Mass.
