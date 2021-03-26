Old Man Kills Two Minors, Injures One Before Killing Himself

In short
Samson Kasasira, Rwizi regional police spokesperson says the incident occurred on Thursday night when Bahama, 60, attacked the home of Kiryabaho and cut her several times on the head using a panga, leaving her in critical condition and then killing the two children before taking his own life.
Old Man Kills Two Minors, Injures One Before Killing Himself26 Mar 2021, 11:10 Comments 227 Views Isingiro, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Causual worker kills two injures one in Isingiro
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.