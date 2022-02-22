Fahad Muganga
Olympian Shadir Musa Unveils First Professional Bout

Kampala, Uganda
shadir musa bwogi at the luanch. Courtesy picture

Announcing the bout in Lugogo on Tuesday, Bwogi said that he was forced to join the professional boxing ranks after realizing a vacuum in Uganda. He said that his experience from amateur boxing together with his colleagues will breathe new life into professional boxing in the country.

 

