Olympian Shadir Musa Unveils First Professional Bout

Announcing the bout in Lugogo on Tuesday, Bwogi said that he was forced to join the professional boxing ranks after realizing a vacuum in Uganda. He said that his experience from amateur boxing together with his colleagues will breathe new life into professional boxing in the country.
Olympian Shadir Musa Unveils First Professional Bout22 Feb 2022, 18:15 Comments 67 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
