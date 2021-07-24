In short
Noble finished a distant 3rd in Heat Three of the Repechage which buried her chances of qualifying for quarter finals. She posted 8:36:1 behind Venega Cancio Milena who won the cruise and Hung Wing Yan Winne who came second. The time was fifteen seconds below her personal best of 8:21.85 which she posted in the opening race.
Olympics: Uganda's Kathleen Noble's Rowing Medal Chase Ends
