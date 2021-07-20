In short
Uganda Olympics committee through Beatrice Ayikoru, who is the chef de mission of Uganda's Tokyo campaign, has confirmed that the vanished athlete has been found after efforts by the embassy of Uganda in Japan. She said the authorities are preparing his safe return to the country.
Olympics: Uganda's Weightlifter who Vanished in Japan Finally Found
