Omoro District COVID-19 Taskforce Operating without Ambulance

In short
Robert Ongom, the district health officer says the government did not allocate the district any ambulance and yet the standing guideline from the ministry of health says every district must at least have two ambulances to transport any suspect case or contacts.
Omoro District COVID-19 Taskforce Operating without Ambulance14 May 2020, 12:07 Comments 73 Views Omoro, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19: Omoro district operating without ambulance
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.