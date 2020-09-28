Omoro District Moves COVID-19 Quarantine Center To Don Bosco Atede Secondary School

In short
According to Okello who heads the resource mobilization committee, they opted for Don Bosco Atede because they have the facilities needed by the health department and also do not have any candidates who are easting examinations this year.
Omoro District Moves COVID-19 Quarantine Center To Don Bosco Atede Secondary School28 Sep 2020, 12:32 Comments 89 Views Omoro, Uganda Health Education Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Omoro changes COVID-19 quarantine center.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.