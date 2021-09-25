Omoro Farmers Eye Large Scale Piggery Business

In short
More than 40 individual farmers have been identified by the District Agriculture Department to benefit from the piggery agribusiness expected to enhance their household income, and improve livelihoods.
Omoro Farmers Eye Large Scale Piggery Business25 Sep 2021, 16:43 Comments 122 Views Local government Business and finance Agriculture Updates
A consignment of piglets from Operation Wealth Creation delivered to Omoro District - Dominic Ochola
