Omoro Hailstorm Victims Appeal for Food Aid, Seeds

In short
Joseph Bongomin, one of the farmers in Lujorongole Parish, told URN that the heavy rainfall and hailstorm destroyed his 15-acre crop garden comprising soya bean (4acres), sim sim (6) and cassava (5) leaving him stranded.
Omoro Hailstorm Victims Appeal for Food Aid, Seeds19 Jul 2021, 08:38 Comments 151 Views Omoro, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Northern Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Office of Prime Minister hailstorm destroys crops in omoro omoro farmers appeal for food aid
Mentioned: Lakwana Sub County
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.