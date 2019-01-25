In short
Okello says centrally procuring seeds from the OWC secretariat has been marred by late deliveries rendering it ineffective. He says since seed firms deal in localized seeds multiplication, there is better chance for them to supply quality seeds from research organizations.
Omoro LC5 Chairperson Asks Gov't to Decentralize OWC Seeds Procurement25 Jan 2019, 19:03 Comments 133 Views Gulu, Uganda Agriculture Environment Northern Analysis
President Museveni Commissioned The Factory Last Week Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.