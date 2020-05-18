Emmy Daniel Ojara
Omoro LC5 Chairperson Seeks Security Protection Over Death Threat

18 May 2020, 22:48 Comments 123 Views Omoro, Uganda Human rights Security Northern Breaking news
Omoro District LC5 Chairperson Peter Douglas Okello Okao - Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short
The district chairperson disclosed that the councilor whom he declined to disclose due to investigation purposes threatened him on phone that he will end his life for attacking and tarnishing his personality to the public and his family.

 

