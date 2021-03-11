Omoro Leaders Embark on Community Campaign to End Child Marriages

In short
Florence Acen, the District Deputy Chief Administrative Officer says that they will also rally other development partners to work closely with the Local Council leaders at the sub-county, parishes and village levels to ensure effective protection of children rights.
Omoro Leaders Embark on Community Campaign to End Child Marriages11 Mar 2021, 18:45 Comments 144 Views Local government Education Health Report
Pupils of Otema Alimadi Primary School in Omoro during 2021 International Women's Day Celebration - Photo by Daniel Ojara
