Omoro Leaders Embark on Community Campaign to End Child Marriages

Pupils of Otema Alimadi Primary School in Omoro during 2021 International Women's Day Celebration - Photo by Daniel Ojara

Florence Acen, the District Deputy Chief Administrative Officer says that they will also rally other development partners to work closely with the Local Council leaders at the sub-county, parishes and village levels to ensure effective protection of children rights.

 

