Omoro Receives Voting Materials Ahead of By-election

Moses Kagona, the Electoral Commission Returning Officer for Omoro District says that they intend to start distributing the materials early on Thursday morning to all the 84 polling stations in Omoro County before polling kicks off at 7 Am.
Omoro Receives Voting Materials Ahead of By-election25 May 2022, 16:54 Comments 203 Views Omoro, Uganda Northern Politics 2021 Elections Updates
