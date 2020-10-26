Omoro Seeks Support for Reopening of Nodding Disease Treatment Centre

In short
According to Okao, two of the 217 victims in the district died after being returned to their parents when the center collapsed a year ago. He asks Ministry of Health to consider reopening the Centre to support the rehabilitation, care and treatment of such children.
Omoro Seeks Support for Reopening of Nodding Disease Treatment Centre26 Oct 2020, 07:28 Comments 80 Views Omoro, Uganda Health Human rights Northern Report
Christine Akello, one of the mothers with children affected by Nodding Syndrome in Odek recently struggling to take her 19 year old daughter to the health facility
In short
Tagged with: Affected children Critical conditions Funds for the centre Nodding Disaese Reopening of the centre Sexual abuses Treatment centre
Mentioned: Awere Health Centre III Ministry of Health Odek Health Centre III Odek Sub County Omoro District Pader District
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.