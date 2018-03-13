Omoro District in Drive to Revive Nodding Syndrome Care Center

In short
Hope for Humans, the first comprehensive Care Center for sufferers of Nodding Syndrome was established in 2012. It became a safe haven where children with nodding syndrome received medical care, rehabilitation, nutritious meals, special education, and personal hygiene support.
Omoro District in Drive to Revive Nodding Syndrome Care Center13 Mar 2018, 13:45 Comments 204 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Northern Science and technology Feature
Tagged with: omoro district triggers move to reopen defunct nodding syndrome treatment care center nodding syndrome center for disease control cdc anna apio acting dho pader douglas peter okello chairperson omoro district pader nodding syndrome task force
Mentioned: the ministry of health uganda
