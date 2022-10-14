In short
Speaking on behalf of the Omukama while hosting a delegation of Opposition MPs at the Kingdom Palace on Friday, Andrew Byakutaga, the Prime minister Bunyoro Kitara kingdom says the Omukama is not happy with the EU Parliament over a resolution to stay the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) for a year.
Omukama Iguru Asks Opposition to Support Oil Pipeline Project
14 Oct 2022
LOP Mathias Mpuuga pose for a photo with Andrew Byakutaga, the Bunyoro Kingdom premier and other Kingdom officials at the palace.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
