Omukama Iguru Asks Opposition to Support Oil Pipeline Project

LOP Mathias Mpuuga pose for a photo with Andrew Byakutaga, the Bunyoro Kingdom premier and other Kingdom officials at the palace.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short

Speaking on behalf of the Omukama while hosting a delegation of Opposition MPs at the Kingdom Palace on Friday, Andrew Byakutaga, the Prime minister Bunyoro Kitara kingdom says the Omukama is not happy with the EU Parliament over a resolution to stay the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) for a year.