Bunyoro Kingdom Condemns Violence, Killing of Ugandans.

20 Nov 2020, 12:55 Comments 145 Views Hoima, Uganda Election Updates
Omukama Solomon Gafabusa Iguru flanked by the Omuga Margret Karungi Adyeri. Photo by Emmanuel Okello

Byakutaga says security operatives acted wrongly by indiscriminately shooting at innocent Ugandans killing dozens and injuring scores adding that some of those killed, injured or arrested did not participate in the ongoing riots

 

