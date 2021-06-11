Omukama Iguru Demands Immediate Investigations into Persistent L. Albert Attacks

In short
“How can these attacks happen and no action is being taken by the government? Since 2018 my subjects have been suffering, they are being put on gunpoint before they are robbed. These cases are all being reported to the relevant government security agencies but no any action is taken to save my people.” -Omukama Iguru.
Omukama Iguru Demands Immediate Investigations into Persistent L. Albert Attacks11 Jun 2021, 19:02 Comments 149 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
Omukama Iguru of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom.He is demanding investigations into Lake Albert attacks.Phot by Emmanuel Okello.
