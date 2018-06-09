More Than 1000 Participate in Empango Run

In short
Byakuyaga explained the proceeds from the run will be used to purchase a 3D Ultra Sound Fetal Doppler machine for Buliisa health center IV in Buliisa district.
More Than 1000 Participate in Empango Run9 Jun 2018, 12:42 Comments 133 Views Hoima, Uganda Health Report
Omukama Gafabusa Iguru flagging off thousands of people who turned up for the 3rd Empango run at the kingdom palace Karuziika in Hoima town. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.