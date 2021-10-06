Onduparaka Appoints Crested Cranes Coach

In short
“I can confirm we have appointed coach George Lutalo as our new coach for three years,” Shaban stated briefly. According to Shaban, they wanted a manager with enough experience who can lift the performance of Onduparaka FC.
Onduparaka Appoints Crested Cranes Coach6 Oct 2021, 13:19 Comments 139 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
In short
Tagged with: Onduparaka FC Uganda Premier League ceo onduparaka shaban
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.