Onduparaka Appoints Crested Cranes Coach

6 Oct 2021, 13:19 Comments 139 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
“I can confirm we have appointed coach George Lutalo as our new coach for three years,” Shaban stated briefly. According to Shaban, they wanted a manager with enough experience who can lift the performance of Onduparaka FC.

 

