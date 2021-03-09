Candia Stephen
Onduparaka Defeats Mbarara FC 1-0 As Head Coach is Yellow Carded

9 Mar 2021, 22:14 Comments 170 Views Arua, Uganda Sport Report
Mbarara FC player confronting the Referee after the Match as police try to restrain him at green light stadium.

Onduparaka got the only goal after Mbarara FC’s defence brought down Moses Okot in the penalty area. The Mbarara FC goalkeeper deflected the penalty taken by Living Kabon, who was quick to make a rebound-securing victory for his team.

 

