Onduparaka Fans in Mass Mobilization ahead of KCCA Face-Off

The two teams first met at the Greenlight Stadium in Arua on December 27, 2021, but the match was abandoned in extra time when Onduparaka Fans broke into the stadium challenging a penalty that had been awarded to KCCA FC by Referee Ronald Madanda. The teams had each scored two goals at the time of the scuffle.
Onduparaka Fans in Mass Mobilization ahead of KCCA Face-Off31 Jan 2022, 07:55 Comments 119 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Sport Updates
Tagged with: UPL Match Replay
