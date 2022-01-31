Candia Stephen
08:07

Onduparaka Fans in Mass Mobilization ahead of KCCA Face-Off

31 Jan 2022, 07:55 Comments 119 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Sport Updates
Onduparaka FC Fans Celebrating their 1-0 Win Over DRC's JSK FC of Duruba at Greenlight Stadium.

Onduparaka FC Fans Celebrating their 1-0 Win Over DRC's JSK FC of Duruba at Greenlight Stadium.

In short
The two teams first met at the Greenlight Stadium in Arua on December 27, 2021, but the match was abandoned in extra time when Onduparaka Fans broke into the stadium challenging a penalty that had been awarded to KCCA FC by Referee Ronald Madanda. The teams had each scored two goals at the time of the scuffle.

 

Tagged with: UPL Match Replay

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.