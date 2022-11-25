Onduparaka Fans To Boycott West Nile Derby

In short
In a statement issued on November 23rd, the fans leadership says that they made the conscious decision as preventive measure not to put their fans in danger and their brand in possible disrepute incases of football related tensions during the derby.
Onduparaka Fans To Boycott West Nile Derby25 Nov 2022, 09:06 Comments 120 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Sport Human rights Northern Updates
Onduparaka's Denis Ojara tussling Rashid Kawawa of Arua hill SC during the game at Green Light Stadium in May 2022
