Onduparaka FC Announce Bainomugisha as New Head Coach

Bainomugisha replaces Livingstone Mbabazi who left the club few months ago with former Uganda Cranes defender Simeon Masaba taking on the role as acting head coach of the club until the end of the season.
Onduparaka FC Announce Bainomugisha as New Head Coach17 Jul 2020, 13:30 Comments 124 Views Arua, Uganda Sport Business and finance Northern Updates
