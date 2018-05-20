Onduparaka FC Cancels Friendly Against Gulu United FC

In short
Gulu United FC fans had expected the friendly tie against the 4th placed Uganda Super League outfits at Pece War Memorial Stadium would evaluate the tactical competences of the rejuvenated club that finished top of Zone 3 Mini League with 33 points automatically qualifying for Zonal Mini League.
Onduparaka FC Cancels Friendly Against Gulu United FC20 May 2018, 15:11 Comments 176 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Sport Report
