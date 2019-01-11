Onduparaka FC Ends K-Jinja SSS Uganda Cup Journey

In short
Onduparaka team captain, Rashid Toha said that although his side struggled to score, they put up a spirited defence against the hosts. He is optimistic that the West Nile side will make it to the finals of the tournament.
Onduparaka FC Ends K-Jinja SSS Uganda Cup Journey11 Jan 2019, 19:34 Comments 158 Views Jinja, Uganda Sport Report
The team captain of Onduparaka FC, Rashid Toha speaks to the press after the match. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
