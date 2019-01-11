Wambuzi Reacheal
Onduparaka FC Ends K-Jinja SSS Uganda Cup Journey

11 Jan 2019, 19:34 Comments 158 Views Jinja, Uganda Sport Report
The team captain of Onduparaka FC, Rashid Toha speaks to the press after the match. Wambuzi Reacheal

Onduparaka team captain, Rashid Toha said that although his side struggled to score, they put up a spirited defence against the hosts. He is optimistic that the West Nile side will make it to the finals of the tournament.

 

