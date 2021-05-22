In short
BULFC’s goals were scored by Deogratius Ojok in the 15th minute, while Joseph Semujju who was fouled in the 18-yard box scored their second goal through a penalty in the 45th minute. Simon Oketch, a second-half substitute scored the third goal in the 74th minute of the game.
Onduparaka FC Falls 3-1 to BUL FC in Jinja
22 May 2021
In short
Mentioned: Alex Isabirye BULFC Deogratius Ojok Joseph Semujju Kyabazinga stadium Onduparaka Simon Oketch head coach
