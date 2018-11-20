Candia Stephen
Onduparaka FC humbles Ndejje University 3-0 at Green light Stadium

Onduparaka FC player being tight-marked by Ndejje University player at Green Light stadium on Tuesday.

In short
The hosts missed several chances in the first half at the feet of Galdino Gadaffi. He however, bounced back in the second half to convert a kick from Okocha in the 23rd minute.

 

