Onduparaka FC Loses Bus Offer from China Over Lack of Funds

Bernard Atiku the MP Ayivu and Patron for Onduparaka FC who secured the deal for the club says that he will lose 10,000 US dollars out of the 30,000 UD dollars he had paid as commitment fee after failing to meet the deadline for the bus deal.
Henry Baiga Chairman Onduparaka Fans Receiving UGX 5M from Arua district to support the bus purchase .
