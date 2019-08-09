In short
He notes that, the caterpillars will now use the Maroons FC`s playgrounds Luzira grounds as their home ground should they fail to construct the latrine in the dressing room before the 2019/20 premier league season fixtures are released.
Onduparaka FC Must Construct Toilet At Green Light Stadium - Fufa
9 Aug 2019
Mentioned: FUFA Maroons FC Onduparaka FC Uganda Premier League
