Candia Stephen
20:33

Onduparaka Hold Express FC to a 1-1 Draw

30 Nov 2021, 20:19 Comments 63 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Sport Report
Onduparaka and Express FC players Tussling it out at Greenlight Stadium Tuesday Afternoon.

Onduparaka and Express FC players Tussling it out at Greenlight Stadium Tuesday Afternoon.

In short
Onduparaka FC failed to utilize the 11-10-man team chance in the last minutes of the
second half after Express FC’s Enock Ssebagala received a Red Card in the 88th
Minute of the game.

 

Tagged with: 2020/2021 Star Times Uganda Premier League George Lutalo William Onduparaka Vs Express FC Waswa Bbosa

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.