Onduparaka Holds Wakiso Giants to One All Draw

In short
Despite dominating the first half, the home side failed to score until the 46 minutes with Living Kabon converted a pass into a goal. A minute later, Asan Waswa found the net for the visiting, which equalized the game.
Onduparaka Holds Wakiso Giants to One All Draw15 Dec 2020
Wakiso Giants Player struggling to get up after he was brought down with the ball by Onduparaka player at Green Light Stadium.
Tagged with: Onduparaka vs Wakiso Giants Uganda Premier League
