Fahad Muganga
20:28

Onduparaka, KCCA FC Match Abandoned as Fans Invade Pitch

27 Dec 2021, 20:15 Comments 303 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
fans inaded the stadium. courtesy picture

In short
Referee Robert Madanda awarded a penalty to the visitors after striker Brian Aheebwa was fouled in the penalty area. His decision was disputed by Onduparaka players and fans. Police were forced to fire live bullets to disperse the protesting fans, forcing the game to be abandoned.

 

Tagged with: Onduparaka FC kcca fc uganda premeir league game abandoned

