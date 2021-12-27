Onduparaka, KCCA FC Match Abandoned as Fans Invade Pitch

In short
Referee Robert Madanda awarded a penalty to the visitors after striker Brian Aheebwa was fouled in the penalty area. His decision was disputed by Onduparaka players and fans. Police were forced to fire live bullets to disperse the protesting fans, forcing the game to be abandoned.
Onduparaka, KCCA FC Match Abandoned as Fans Invade Pitch27 Dec 2021, 20:15 Comments 303 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
In short
Tagged with: Onduparaka FC kcca fc uganda premeir league game abandoned
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.