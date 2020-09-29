In short
The latest addition to the club is FUFA drum gold medalist with Acholi Province and Bright Stars midfielder Moses Okot. Okot signed a two-year deal with the club on Thursday last week before Noel Nasasira signed a season long loan to join the caterpillars from Kyetume FC on Monday yesterday.
Onduparaka Signs 12 Players Ahead of Premier League Season
