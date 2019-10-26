Onduparaka, Vipers FC Settle for Goalless Draw in Arua

In short
The Venoms currently holding the top position at the UPL table exerted immense pressure on the home team Onduparaka FC in the first half of the game, which however yielded no results.
Onduparaka, Vipers FC Settle for Goalless Draw in Arua26 Oct 2019, 19:00 Comments 87 Views Arua, Uganda Sport Report
Onduparaka FCs Ceasar Okhuti attempting to dribble past Vipers Players at Green light Stadium today.
In short
Tagged with: Onduparaka holds Vipers 0-0 at green light stadium.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.