One Arrested for Assaulting UPDF Officer

The Defense Ministry Spokesperson, Brig. Richard Karemire identified the suspect as Stephen Olibia.
He is wanted in connection to an attack on Private Alex Niwanyine, which saw him lose an eye while enforcing a curfew as part of the Covid19 preventive measures announced by government.
One Arrested for Assaulting UPDF Officer13 Apr 2020, 17:09 Comments 97 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Misc Updates
