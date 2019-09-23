In short
The suspect is Ronald Kasozi, who is suspected to be an accomplice in the murder of Mohammad Ssekitto, a resident of Kisaba landing site. The deceased’s lifeless body was found dumped in his garden on Saturday afternoon.
One Arrested in Connection to Murder of Kalangala Resident
23 Sep 2019
In short
Mentioned: Uganda Police Force Isaac Kasibante Ashraf Ssematimba Mohammad Ssekitto Ronald Kasozi Kyamuswa Bukasa Island Kalangala District District Police Commander Kalangala Benon Byamukama Kalangala Central Police Station
