EDSON KINENE
12:21

One Arrested in Rubirizi for Spreading False Information on Covid-19

18 Apr 2020, 12:18 Comments 135 Views Rubirizi, Uganda Health Crime Breaking news
Domiano Akankwasa

Domiano Akankwasa

In short
Domiano Akankwasa, a resident of Rutoto is accused of posting on his Facebook page that the Director of Covoid Organisation Ben Bataringaya was affected by the virus.

 

Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. false information
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.