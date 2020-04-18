In short
Domiano Akankwasa, a resident of Rutoto is accused of posting on his Facebook page that the Director of Covoid Organisation Ben Bataringaya was affected by the virus.
One Arrested in Rubirizi for Spreading False Information on Covid-19
Rubirizi, Uganda
