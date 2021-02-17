One Arrested Over Death of Hoima-Based Businessman

In short
His body was on Tuesday evening found dumped in the Kinyara sugarcane plantation in Masindi district. The body that had bruises on the head, face, both hands and the back was first seen by cane cutters who later alerted Masindi police.
One Arrested Over Death of Hoima-Based Businessman17 Feb 2021, 20:11 Comments 140 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Updates
Julius Hakiza,the Albertine region police spokesperson confirmed the arrest and detention of the suspect URN.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
Tagged with: Murder Sugarcane plantation suspect
