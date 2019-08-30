Kimbowa Ivan
One Arrested over Death of NGO Staff

30 Aug 2019, 18:55 Comments 123 Views Mukono, Uganda Crime Security Updates
The Mukono Central Police Station CID Catherine Tesima and a team of officers from the forensics department at the crime scene.

In short
The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesman Patrick Onyango says the suspect whose name he declined to reveal is currently detained at the Central Police Station.

 

